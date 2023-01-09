Barclays Boosts Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target to $74.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PFGC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Performance Food Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $59.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $62.00. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $251,126.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $251,126.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,710 shares of company stock valued at $515,552 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 336,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $14,493,000 after buying an additional 30,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,523,351 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $65,430,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth $2,437,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 256,679 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

