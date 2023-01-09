Barclays Boosts SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target to $22.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SLM. Compass Point cut shares of SLM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SLM to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.89.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of SLM stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.97. SLM has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $369.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.69 million. SLM had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 47.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in SLM by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in SLM by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of SLM by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 4.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SLM by 24.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

