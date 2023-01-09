Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 53,000 shares.The stock last traded at $93.61 and had previously closed at $94.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $650.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.00.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.28. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 735.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barrett Business Services

(Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.