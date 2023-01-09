Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives $63.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Basf from €67.00 ($71.28) to €61.00 ($64.89) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Basf from €59.00 ($62.77) to €57.00 ($60.64) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Basf Trading Up 3.8 %

OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $14.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.20. Basf has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Basf Company Profile

Basf ( OTCMKTS:BASFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.12 billion during the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Basf will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

