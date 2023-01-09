Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.48 and last traded at $44.48. 12,381 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,741,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.52.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.30. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.67.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,264,000 after acquiring an additional 58,201 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $265,201,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676,247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,326,000 after acquiring an additional 484,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 114.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,778,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

