Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Separately, Odeon Capital Group raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $105.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.52. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $30.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

