Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 427 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,458 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS Health Stock Up 0.9 %

Several equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.53.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,256,686. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

