Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,806 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.0% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 14,438 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth increased its position in NVIDIA by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 25,876 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $11.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.43. The company had a trading volume of 592,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,584,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The firm has a market cap of $399.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.49.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

