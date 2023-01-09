Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,438 shares during the quarter. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned about 1.19% of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYBB. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 71.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,018,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,855,000 after purchasing an additional 423,690 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 60.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 511,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after purchasing an additional 192,762 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 234,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 207.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 118,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,921,000.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HYBB stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.50. 5,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,425. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $51.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.82.

