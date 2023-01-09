Benjamin Edwards Inc. Lowers Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lessened its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.66. 3,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.42. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.44 and a 52 week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JKHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.17.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.