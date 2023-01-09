Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 661 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 249,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 32,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 117,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 126,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,168,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $99.40. The company had a trading volume of 86,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,664,752. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.01. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $112.80.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

