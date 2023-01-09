Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 105 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,703,145,000 after acquiring an additional 56,838 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,522 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,612 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,900,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $894,509,000 after acquiring an additional 157,479 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS traded up $4.27 on Monday, hitting $183.22. 28,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,741. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.09 and a 200-day moving average of $181.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $158.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

