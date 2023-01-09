Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 913 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,168 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.58.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $3.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $215.28. 26,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,425. The company has a market cap of $132.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

