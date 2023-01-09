Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 479 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 216,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,187,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.5 %

HON stock traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $213.36. The company had a trading volume of 30,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $143.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.92 and a 200 day moving average of $194.76. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $221.89.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

