Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 21,435 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.9% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,997,333. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day moving average of $40.74. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $51.92.

