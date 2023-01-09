Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.57.

Amgen Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $3.46 on Monday, hitting $271.74. The company had a trading volume of 25,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,075. The firm has a market cap of $144.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.39 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

