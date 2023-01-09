Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $4.21 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,658,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,812,000 after purchasing an additional 93,773 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in International Business Machines by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,935,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,235,000 after buying an additional 255,499 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,150,000 after buying an additional 1,221,837 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in International Business Machines by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,574,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,899,000 after buying an additional 1,206,006 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.29. The company had a trading volume of 66,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,877. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.25. The company has a market capitalization of $131.36 billion, a PE ratio of 104.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

