Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,076,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,226 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $37,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,457. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.13.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

