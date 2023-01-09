Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 7,067 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 227,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $8,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 219,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,999,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,995,000 after acquiring an additional 836,104 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 13,114 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,675. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.31. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $53.11.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
