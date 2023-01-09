Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 332,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 10,332,905 shares.The stock last traded at $27.30 and had previously closed at $28.65.

BILI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $25.60 to $22.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.39.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,888,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,134,000 after purchasing an additional 405,620 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,338,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,270,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,670,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Bilibili by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,690,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Bilibili by 325.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,151,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,445,000 after purchasing an additional 880,474 shares during the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

