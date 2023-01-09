Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig Sells 6,008 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $605,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bill.com Stock Performance

BILL stock traded up $5.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.39. 2,081,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,937. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 1.96. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $262.17.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Bill.com

Several brokerages have weighed in on BILL. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bill.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bill.com from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bill.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 60.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 13.6% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 25.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

