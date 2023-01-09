Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig Sells 6,008 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $605,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Bill.com Stock Performance
BILL stock traded up $5.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.39. 2,081,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,937. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 1.96. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $262.17.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Bill.com
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 60.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 13.6% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 25.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bill.com Company Profile
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
Featured Articles
