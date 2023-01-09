Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) PT Lowered to $124.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $158.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

NYSE BILL traded up $7.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,054. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $89.87 and a 52 week high of $262.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.17.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $1,116,261.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,652.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $1,116,261.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,652.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $262,133.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,555 shares in the company, valued at $186,382.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,966 shares of company stock valued at $8,650,137. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pelion Inc. purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,455,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bill.com by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,399 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Bill.com by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,321,000 after acquiring an additional 633,046 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Bill.com by 17,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 386,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,164,000 after acquiring an additional 384,341 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,187,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,176,000 after purchasing an additional 341,359 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

