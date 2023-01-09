BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Gap Down to $11.82

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.82, but opened at $11.23. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 30,594 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCRX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 13.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.97.

Insider Transactions at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $75.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.45 million. Research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $153,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 887,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,676,257. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 31,515 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $437,428.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,541 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 14,100 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $153,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 887,730 shares in the company, valued at $9,676,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,141 shares of company stock worth $1,862,013 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

