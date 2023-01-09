Bitcoin Gold Price Up 17.6% This Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.56 or 0.00078675 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $237.56 million and approximately $8.18 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00256498 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00051166 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002279 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

