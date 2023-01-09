BITICA COIN Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.62 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $1.62 million and $36,481.51 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0924 or 0.00000539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00012780 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00037237 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00042747 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005831 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00018862 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00236277 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000098 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.08480138 USD and is down -7.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $45,049.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

