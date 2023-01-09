Bitkub Coin (KUB) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $151.85 Million

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Bitkub Coin token can currently be bought for $1.71 or 0.00009901 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitkub Coin has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Bitkub Coin has a market cap of $151.85 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.72 or 0.00442347 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.84 or 0.01434703 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,418.27 or 0.31239387 BTC.

Bitkub Coin Token Profile

Bitkub Coin was first traded on April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,750,000 tokens. Bitkub Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitkubchain. The official website for Bitkub Coin is www.bitkubchain.com. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitkubofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitkub Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitkub Chain aims to lay the foundation of the local Blockchain ecosystem, allowing Decentralized Applications and their assets to function transparently with affordable transaction fees and high-speed confirmation times.KUB is a native and utility coin of the Bitkub Chain that is used to fuel, operate, and govern the Bitkub Chain ecosystem. KUB has multiple utilities such as paying transaction fees, redeeming trading fee credit on Bitkub Exchange, and also transferring KUB to one another.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitkub Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitkub Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitkub Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

