BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Price Target Raised to GBX 230 at Barclays

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 220 ($2.65) to GBX 230 ($2.77) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 185 ($2.23) to GBX 130 ($1.57) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 285 ($3.43) to GBX 265 ($3.19) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 190 ($2.29) to GBX 160 ($1.93) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 202.50 ($2.44).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Stock Performance

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a GBX 2.31 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

