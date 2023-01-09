Blackstone (BX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Blackstone (NYSE: BX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/5/2023 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $85.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/4/2023 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $101.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2022 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $114.00 to $111.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/19/2022 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/5/2022 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $109.00 to $90.00.

12/2/2022 – Blackstone was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $98.00.

11/22/2022 – Blackstone was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $67.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.50.

11/22/2022 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $109.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2022 – Blackstone had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $127.00 to $128.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.06. 25,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,444,922. The company has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $138.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.41 and a 200 day moving average of $91.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $143,501.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 822,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,752,630.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,540,495 shares of company stock worth $180,555,758 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

