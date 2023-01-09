Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BX. StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $101.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.30.

Blackstone Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:BX opened at $79.22 on Thursday. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $138.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.13. The company has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $137,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,685,448.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,540,495 shares of company stock valued at $180,555,758 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $883,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Blackstone by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

