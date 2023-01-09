Blockearth Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $36.50 Million (BLET)

Blockearth (BLET) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Blockearth token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockearth has traded 122.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blockearth has a total market cap of $36.50 million and $1.60 worth of Blockearth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Blockearth

Blockearth’s launch date was October 7th, 2021. Blockearth’s official website is blockearth.io. Blockearth’s official Twitter account is @blockearth_g and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blockearth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockearth (BLET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blockearth has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Blockearth is 0.15989699 USD and is up 13.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockearth.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockearth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockearth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockearth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

