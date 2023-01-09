BlueArk (BRK) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $401,727.41

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 9th. During the last week, BlueArk has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. BlueArk has a market capitalization of $34.17 million and $401,727.41 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,281.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.21 or 0.00614585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00256306 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00044097 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00061427 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001112 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.0010475 USD and is up 1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $337,524.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

