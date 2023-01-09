BlueArk Self Reported Market Cap Tops $34.02 Million (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. BlueArk has a market cap of $34.02 million and approximately $343,561.72 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BlueArk has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,212.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.76 or 0.00614418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00258806 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00043502 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00061501 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001101 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00103106 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $367,582.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

