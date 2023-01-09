BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Holdings Cut by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO lowered its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. CX Institutional bought a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.98. 25,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,991. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.68.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

