Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Given New €34.50 Price Target at Barclays

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from €32.00 ($34.04) to €34.50 ($36.70) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BOUYF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bouygues from €43.00 ($45.74) to €42.00 ($44.68) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bouygues in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Bouygues from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.17.

Bouygues Stock Up 4.3 %

BOUYF stock opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.78.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

