Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Raised to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $64.00 price objective on the stock.

BFH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Bread Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bread Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bread Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Bread Financial stock opened at $41.11 on Thursday. Bread Financial has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $75.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.96.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.69. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.21 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.43%. Bread Financial’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFH. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

