BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 8,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 344,212 shares.The stock last traded at $6.96 and had previously closed at $6.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSpire Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $892.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average of $7.58.

BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BrightSpire Capital

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRSP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in BrightSpire Capital by 49.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 16,833 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in BrightSpire Capital by 132.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BrightSpire Capital by 30,303.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in BrightSpire Capital by 91.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 19,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSpire Capital

(Get Rating)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.