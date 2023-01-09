Brightworth Acquires 3,506 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Brightworth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.13. 52,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,664,752. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.01. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $112.80.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

