Brightworth Grows Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Brightworth increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 25.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after acquiring an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.50.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $211.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,558. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $221.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

