Brightworth Has $758,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM)

Brightworth boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 54,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 481.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 331,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,166,000 after acquiring an additional 274,521 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPGM traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.17. 67 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,575. SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $58.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.89.

