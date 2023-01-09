Brightworth Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brightworth grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $189.25. The stock had a trading volume of 633 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,175. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $224.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.61.

