Brightworth Sells 446 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Brightworth cut its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 1.1% of Brightworth’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,573,000 after acquiring an additional 292,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,085,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,594,000 after acquiring an additional 21,569 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,991 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,950,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,160,000 after acquiring an additional 39,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,443,000 after acquiring an additional 652,949 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.65.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD traded up $1.52 on Monday, reaching $311.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.53. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

