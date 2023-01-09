Brightworth Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Brightworth acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,071 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 65.9% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 18.8% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,820,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.39.
AT&T Trading Down 2.4 %
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
