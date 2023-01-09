Brightworth Takes Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Brightworth bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at about $391,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,594,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 42,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 69,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SLYV traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,075. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.84 and a 52-week high of $86.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.48 and its 200 day moving average is $75.02.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

