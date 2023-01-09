Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) PT Lowered to $7.50

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.93.

BRLT opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $396.31 million, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.07.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $111.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.89 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 4,234.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

