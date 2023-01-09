Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 38.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,485,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $10.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $598.84. The company had a trading volume of 36,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,625. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $529.47 and its 200-day moving average is $508.10. The company has a market cap of $250.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $645.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

