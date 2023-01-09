Brokerages Set Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) PT at $14.00

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Trading of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,364.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:PBR opened at $10.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.54 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 28.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

