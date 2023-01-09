Brokerages Set Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) PT at $128.88

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSMGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.88.

WSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,279,000 after buying an additional 1,064,242 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,608,000 after purchasing an additional 22,284 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after purchasing an additional 170,511 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,839,000 after purchasing an additional 294,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $123.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.95. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $176.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.06). Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 83.08% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.91%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

