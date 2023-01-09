BTIG Research Boosts Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Price Target to $20.00

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BBLN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Babylon from $100.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Babylon from $100.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Babylon presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.43.

NYSE:BBLN opened at $8.59 on Thursday. Babylon has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $179.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21.

Babylon ( NYSE:BBLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Babylon had a negative return on equity of 4,635.83% and a negative net margin of 61.26%. The business had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.11 million. Research analysts expect that Babylon will post -19.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Babylon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Babylon by 300.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 34,130 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Babylon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Babylon by 886.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 52,319 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Babylon by 312.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 46,186 shares during the period.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

