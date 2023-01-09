BTIG Research Boosts Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Price Target to $20.00

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on BBLN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Babylon from $100.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Babylon from $100.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Babylon presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.43.
Babylon Stock Up 11.7 %
NYSE:BBLN opened at $8.59 on Thursday. Babylon has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $179.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babylon
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Babylon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Babylon by 300.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 34,130 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Babylon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Babylon by 886.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 52,319 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Babylon by 312.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 46,186 shares during the period.
Babylon Company Profile
Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Babylon (BBLN)
