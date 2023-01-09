C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has $91.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $106.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CHRW. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.46.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 3.7 %

CHRW stock opened at $93.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $86.57 and a one year high of $121.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. As a group, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,734,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,099,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 135,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,086,000 after buying an additional 73,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

