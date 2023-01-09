Cambiar Investors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,449 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 1.6% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $30,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $80.65 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The company has a market cap of $107.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.42.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

